P.K. Subban is having fun at Wimbledon. (Source: Twitter / @PKSubban1)

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is at Wimbledon this week, and his social media posts are making quite a splash.

A picture of Subban hugging a photo of Serena Williams has gone viral.

Twitter users reacted accordingly.

Where is my summer travel series that is just a camera crew following P.K. Subban? https://t.co/41kAHniQPF — Ferri (@FJonP) July 4, 2017

This tweet was created in a lab to make me happy https://t.co/TmkfELppWm — World's #1 Grump (@MsAnnaCharlotte) July 4, 2017

Back away from the fake Serena...back away from the fake Serena! — Mary McCasey Kearney (@mary_mccasey) July 4, 2017

Subban also took photos and videos with tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.