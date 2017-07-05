Lyft driver's car shot at on I-40 near downtown Nashville

A Lyft driver was shot while she was driving during the fireworks show in downtown Nashville on Tuesday night.

The woman was driving on Interstate 40 West near the Hermitage Avenue exit when a bullet came through her windshield.

The driver suffered minor injuries. She was not taken to the hospital.

Police officers later found the bullet inside of her car.

