Driver's car shot at on I-40 near downtown Nashville

The woman's car was shot at while she was driving on I-40. (WSMV)

A woman was shot while she was driving during the fireworks show in downtown Nashville on Tuesday night.

The woman was driving on Interstate 40 West near the Hermitage Avenue exit when a bullet came through her windshield.

The driver suffered minor injuries. She was not taken to the hospital.

Police officers later found the bullet inside of her car.

The driver has worked for Lyft in the past but was not using the platform during the incident, according to a spokesperson for the company.

"Our concern is with the driver’s well-being, and we reached out to them as soon as we were made aware of this frightening incident," said Scott Coriell with Lyft.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.