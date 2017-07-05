Man hit by bullet during fireworks show in downtown Nashville

A man was hit by a bullet in downtown Nashville while watching the fireworks on Tuesday night.

The victim was shot near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Broadway.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police are still working to figure out where the bullets came from.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

