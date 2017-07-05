Estimated crowd of 240,000 attended Nashville fireworks - WSMV Channel 4

Estimated crowd of 240,000 attended Nashville fireworks

Posted: Updated:
Nashville hosted possibly the largest fireworks show in the nation. (WSMV) Nashville hosted possibly the largest fireworks show in the nation. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The numbers are now in, and officials believe that up to 240,000 people attended the Fourth of July festivities in downtown Nashville.

Over 60,000 shells lit up the night during the Let Freedom Sing! fireworks show on Tuesday night.

This is more than what Macy's claims to have fired in New York City.

"Macy's decided to tell us how many shells that had, so yeah, we know we are bigger than Macy's, and they claim to be the largest show in the country. I'd say maybe second largest," said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Channel 4 has reached out to Macy's headquarters on their claims about being the largest fireworks show. We have yet to receive a comment from the company.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Estimated crowd of 240,000 attended Nashville fireworksMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.