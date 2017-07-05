Estimated crowd of 240,000 attended Nashville fireworks

The numbers are now in, and officials believe that up to 240,000 people attended the Fourth of July festivities in downtown Nashville.

Over 60,000 shells lit up the night during the Let Freedom Sing! fireworks show on Tuesday night.

This is more than what Macy's claims to have fired in New York City.

"Macy's decided to tell us how many shells that had, so yeah, we know we are bigger than Macy's, and they claim to be the largest show in the country. I'd say maybe second largest," said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Channel 4 has reached out to Macy's headquarters on their claims about being the largest fireworks show. We have yet to receive a comment from the company.

