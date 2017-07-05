Driver killed in crash on I-65 North at Dickerson Pike

One person is dead and two others were seriously injured after a car crashed into a ditch on Interstate 65 overnight.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes at the exit for Dickerson Pike.

The car ran off the road and into an embankment.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was killed in the crash.

Two passengers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

