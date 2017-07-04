Search continues for 9-year-old boy missing in Duck River

It's going on 20 hours since anyone has seen the 9-year-old boy who was swept away by the Duck River in Bedford County.

It has been an emotional day for the family of Dreyton Sims. They have been waiting for answers, hoping to hear good news.

Bedford County officials resumed their rescue efforts around 8 a.m. Wednesday, searching the river by boat. They focused most of their efforts about a half mile downstream. In this area, the depth of the river varies from 2 to 15 feet.

Dreyton's family said he was swimming in the Duck River with his 11-year-old brother on Tuesday afternoon when the strong current swept them away.

The 11-year-old boy was rescued, but they couldn't get to Dreyton, who was reportedly not wearing his life vest.

Dreyton was last seen going downstream around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the time, he was wearing khaki shorts and white and black shoes.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers showed up to support the family, including Nicki Rhodes, who said she used to bring her own kids to the river to swim but stopped because the current has been too fast.

"I have a 9-year-old at home, you know. If it was my son, I would want everyone out here, so that's why I'm here because I want to help the family find him," Rhodes said.

Officials suspended the search Tuesday night due to darkness and dangerous waters, but some family members and friends searched all night.

Scott Johnson with Bedford County EMA is holding onto hope that Dreyton will be found safe, saying this is not considered a recovery effort at this point.

"Sometimes folks can get out on the side of the river on the riverbank. They get scared. We have been searching the riverbanks as well as the water, but we don't know yet at this point. I'm not prepared to call it either way," Johnson said.

A family friend said Dreyton and his brother frequently swam in the area. She said Dreyton learned how to swim about a year ago.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County EMA, and Shelbyville police and fire have all been assisting with the search.

A candlelight vigil for Dreyton will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the old Regions Bank parking lot near the bridge.

Family/friends of missing 9 y/o boy who fell into the Duck River in Shelbyville back out searching for him right now. He fell in yesterday pic.twitter.com/46WgjaKQ4N — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) July 5, 2017

RIGHT NOW: #Shelbyville Fire and and PD back out now at Duck River with a boat to continue searching. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/fABLxm9xd0 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) July 5, 2017

Officials will put at least one boat in the water to search for the missing 9-year-old. There could be 2-3 more boats coming if needed pic.twitter.com/ZNRLD98mmq — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) July 5, 2017

First boat is going into the water right now. Family and friends have searched all night. Officials are now here to help. pic.twitter.com/JCVYunplTq — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) July 5, 2017

Second boat just pulled up to the river to help search @WSMV pic.twitter.com/NJzcqdYTuR — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) July 5, 2017

