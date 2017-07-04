Crews searching for boy missing on Duck River in Shelbyville

The search continues Wednesday morning for a 9-year-old boy who fell into the Duck River right below the dam in Shelbyville on Tuesday.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the boy and his brother went in to swim sometime Tuesday afternoon and couldn't get out. His brother was pulled out, but the other boy is still missing.

The search was suspended Tuesday night due to darkness and dangerous waters.

A friend of the family said he planned on searching overnight and is asking anyone with a flat-bottom boat to help look for the boy when the sun comes up Wednesday morning.

Scott Johnson with Bedford County EMA is holding onto hope that the boy will be found safe, saying this is not considered a recovery effort at this point.

"Sometimes folks can get out on the side of the river on the riverbank. They get scared. We have been searching the riverbanks as well as the water, but we don't know yet at this point. I'm not prepared to call it either way," Johnson said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County EMA, and Shelbyville police and fire were all on the scene searching on Tuesday.

One of the challenges search crews are facing is how high the river is right now.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Family/friends of missing 9 y/o boy who fell into the Duck River in Shelbyville back out searching for him right now. He fell in yesterday pic.twitter.com/46WgjaKQ4N — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) July 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.