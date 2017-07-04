Crews search for boy missing on Duck River

Multiple crews are searching for a boy who fell into the Duck River right below the dam in Shelbyville on Tuesday.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 4 the boy and his brother fell in sometime Tuesday afternoon. His brother was pulled out, but the other boy is still missing.

Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing said the river is high right now.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County EMA, and Shelbyville police and fire are all on the scene searching.

