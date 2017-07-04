Crews search for boy missing on Duck River

Multiple crews are searching for a boy who fell into the Duck River right below the dam in Shelbyville on Tuesday.More >>
Multiple crews are searching for a boy who fell into the Duck River right below the dam in Shelbyville on Tuesday.More >>
Few things seem to say Fourth of July celebrations more than fireworks, red, white, and blue, and perhaps barbecue. This Independence Day is a special one for a Middle Tennessee barbecue joint 14 months after a difficult day.More >>
Few things seem to say Fourth of July celebrations more than fireworks, red, white, and blue, and perhaps barbecue. This Independence Day is a special one for a Middle Tennessee barbecue joint 14 months after a difficult day.More >>
Tuesday marks eight years since the death of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair.More >>
Tuesday marks eight years since the death of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
The Smyrna Fire and Rescue Squad has been around for more than 50 years. In the 1960s, they served as the city's fire, ambulance and streets department.More >>
The Smyrna Fire and Rescue Squad has been around for more than 50 years. In the 1960s, they served as the city's fire, ambulance and streets department.More >>
Setting off fireworks without a proper permit is illegal in Davidson County. But the Channel 4 I-Team discovered few people have been punished for breaking the rules.More >>
Setting off fireworks without a proper permit is illegal in Davidson County. But the Channel 4 I-Team discovered few people have been punished for breaking the rules.More >>
People who live at the Hickory Glade condos woke up to learn it wasn't fireworks they were hearing, but the sound of bullets ringing out in their neighborhood from a group of car burglars.More >>
People who live at the Hickory Glade condos woke up to learn it wasn't fireworks they were hearing, but the sound of bullets ringing out in their neighborhood from a group of car burglars.More >>
A film writer and producer says he is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee next year.More >>
A film writer and producer says he is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee next year.More >>
Looking to save some extra cash during the holiday? Here's a look at some restaurant chains that are offering deals and freebies for the Fourth of July holiday!More >>
Looking to save some extra cash during the holiday? Here's a look at some restaurant chains that are offering deals and freebies for the Fourth of July holiday!More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Church Street near downtown Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Church Street near downtown Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >>
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >>
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >>
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >>
Looking to save some extra cash during the holiday? Here's a look at some restaurant chains that are offering deals and freebies for the Fourth of July holiday!More >>
Looking to save some extra cash during the holiday? Here's a look at some restaurant chains that are offering deals and freebies for the Fourth of July holiday!More >>
After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.More >>
After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
Multiple puppies were intentionally thrown out of a moving vehicle Monday morning, and passersby stopped to move them from the middle of the road so they wouldn't get run over.More >>
Multiple puppies were intentionally thrown out of a moving vehicle Monday morning, and passersby stopped to move them from the middle of the road so they wouldn't get run over.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
|A naked man wielding a stolen pesticide sprayer is captured on video slapping a Houston police officer before being subdued with a Taser.
|A naked man wielding a stolen pesticide sprayer is captured on video slapping a Houston police officer before being subdued with a Taser.
Police are investigating a shooting on Church Street near downtown Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Church Street near downtown Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >>
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >>