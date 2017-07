Tuesday marks eight years since the death of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair.

McNair was killed in his condo in a murder-suicide on July 4, 2009, by his girlfriend, Sahel Kazemi.

The tragedy sent shockwaves through Nashville and the sports world.

Kazemi shot McNair several times while he slept before turning the gun on herself.

