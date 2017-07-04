Burglars shoot at man after allegedly stealing from cars in Antioch neighborhood

It started off as a quiet Independence Day morning, but that changed a few hours before sunrise.

People who live at the Hickory Glade condos woke up to learn it wasn't fireworks they were hearing, but the sound of bullets ringing out in their neighborhood from a group of car burglars.

Walter Ethridge said he stayed up late watching television when he got an alert from his outdoor camera system.

"It goes, 'blup,' and tells me I've got an email," Ethridge said. "At 2:22 in the morning, that's not a good thing to hear. But I knew somebody was out there."

The former police officer pulled up the video on his computer and saw a man going through his van and his neighbor's cars. Ethridge said he grabbed his gun and walked to his front door.

"I said, ‘Hey come back here. I've got a laser.’ I was pointing a laser in his direction so he would know I had a weapon. He said, 'Man, I didn't take anything out of your car,’” Ethridge said.

Ethridge later discovered there was a getaway vehicle across the parking lot. As the men ran away, Ethridge said one shot several rounds at him.

"My voice was a little rattled because I was mad," Ethridge said. "I was really mad about it more than anything, ‘cause you're too lazy to go get a job, but you're out here at 2:22 in the morning rumbling through cars of people that are out hard working for their money.”

Three bullets are now lodged in the front of his home. He recovered one shell casing Tuesday afternoon.

"I would have fired back and not thought anything about it," Ethridge exclaimed.

Ethridge said he didn't shoot his gun because he couldn't see the suspect in the dark.

He said the man only got away with a flashlight and maybe some CDs.

Ethridge admits he left his car unlocked, and this isn't the first time his van has been burglarized.

"My thinking was, there's nothing in there to steal anyway, nothing of value. So I leave my door unlocked. I don't want my window broke," he said.

He said now he will be locking his car doors.

"I hope they find them," Ethridge said. "I meet them in court and I asked them if they're mama knows what they're doing."

Ethridge has filed a complaint with Metro police. He is hoping his surveillance video will come in handy to help get the holiday crooks into custody.

