Democrat Kanew seeks to challenge Republican Rep. Blackburn

Tuesday marks eight years since the death of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair.More >>
Tuesday marks eight years since the death of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
The Smyrna Fire and Rescue Squad has been around for more than 50 years. In the 1960s, they served as the city's fire, ambulance and streets department.More >>
The Smyrna Fire and Rescue Squad has been around for more than 50 years. In the 1960s, they served as the city's fire, ambulance and streets department.More >>
Setting off fireworks without a proper permit is illegal in Davidson County. But the Channel 4 I-Team discovered few people have been punished for breaking the rules.More >>
Setting off fireworks without a proper permit is illegal in Davidson County. But the Channel 4 I-Team discovered few people have been punished for breaking the rules.More >>
People who live at the Hickory Glade condos woke up to learn it wasn't fireworks they were hearing, but the sound of bullets ringing out in their neighborhood from a group of car burglars.More >>
People who live at the Hickory Glade condos woke up to learn it wasn't fireworks they were hearing, but the sound of bullets ringing out in their neighborhood from a group of car burglars.More >>
A film writer and producer says he is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee next year.More >>
A film writer and producer says he is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee next year.More >>
Looking to save some extra cash during the holiday? Here's a look at some restaurant chains that are offering deals and freebies for the Fourth of July holiday!More >>
Looking to save some extra cash during the holiday? Here's a look at some restaurant chains that are offering deals and freebies for the Fourth of July holiday!More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Church Street near downtown Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Church Street near downtown Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
On Aug. 21, just before noon, the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking its light for up to two minutes and 42 seconds.More >>
On Aug. 21, just before noon, the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking its light for up to two minutes and 42 seconds.More >>