Metro police have issued 3 citations for illegal fireworks since 2015

Setting off fireworks without a proper permit is illegal in Davidson County. But the Channel 4 I-Team discovered few people have been punished for breaking the rules.

If caught, offenders could face a civil citation and a $50 fine.

Yet Metro police officers have issued just three citations related to setting off fireworks in city limits since 2015.

“It’s absolute bull crap, in my opinion,” said Kyle Womack, who lives in Nashville.

Womack knows the dangers of fireworks all too well. He said a firecracker exploded in his palm when he was 11 years old. Womack said by not writing tickets, police send a message.

“It says it’s OK to set your fireworks off on the Fourth of July,” Womack said. "It OKs them to set them off any day of the week, if they want."

Setting off fireworks can also turn deadly. Antonio Braden, 12, died after he was hurt in a fireworks accident two years ago.

Melissa Parr said she worries about the kids in her neighborhood. She lives in Bordeaux, where one of those three citations had been issued.

“I think they should enforce the law a little better,” Parr said. “There are children in the neighborhood and they’re not responsible.”

Metro police maintain they hold people accountable.

So why have so few of them faced the consequences?

A police spokeswoman said oftentimes, officers give warnings. Officers have discretion when it comes to writing these citations.

"We may simply warn you, we may confiscate your fireworks, so it's not like everyone is getting a free pass," said Kris Mumford, a spokeswoman for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Mumford said it can also be hard to locate where the fireworks are coming from.

Womack said he wonders why the law is in place if so few people get punished for breaking it.

“I don’t think it’s right at all,” he said. “I think if Metro’s going to enforce one law, they should enforce all.”

Of those three tickets, one was dismissed. The other two have yet to be paid.

Metro police encourage anyone who hears fireworks in their neighborhood to call the non-emergency line at 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.