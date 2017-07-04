4th of July: List of deals, freebies at restaurant chains

Looking to save some extra cash during the holiday? Here's a look at some restaurant chains that are offering deals and freebies for the Fourth of July holiday!

Bruster's Ice Cream - $1 off any item

Denny's - $5 off any order over $20

Dickey's Barbecue Pit - 10% off 4th of July catering

Hardee's - 99 cent small strawberry lemonade

HoneyBaked Ham - Save $7 on any purchase over $50

Jersey Mike’s - Enjoy $1 off any sub

Joe’s Crab Shack - 15% off party sized portions

Logan's Roadhouse - 20% off ENTIRE check

Long John Silver’s - Buy 1 meal, get 1 meal free deal and $1 20-ounce drink with any purchase

O’Charley’s - $25 family chicken tenders dinner (20 tenders, 8 sides, 3 dipping sauces) or a ribs picnic pack (4 portions of ribs, 4 sides, whole pie) for $40

Outback Steakhouse - $6 Patriotic Punch made with blackberry moonshine, watermelon purée and country style lemonade garnished with a fresh wedge of watermelon

Quiznos - $1 off any regular or large sub or large salad and free chips & a regular fountain drink with purchase of an 8 in. or 12 in. sub or full salad

Shoney's - 4th of July special on a whole strawberry pie

Smashburger - Buy 1 entree, get 1 free

Which Wich - For the military men and women, celebrate with a free regular wich for active duty and veterans. Proof of military service required.

