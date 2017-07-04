Nashville getting ready for total solar eclipse

While tens of thousands wait for the Fourth of July fireworks, millions around the world are waiting for Mother Nature's grand finale.

On Aug. 21, just before noon, the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking its light for up to two minutes and 42 seconds.

Nashville is in the direct path, and universities and schools near and far have planned special events and lots of parties.

Nashville's Harpeth Hall School, which hosts the Center for STEM Education for Girls, is calling their eclipse party "Total Eclipse of the Hall." At Ensworth School, their party is called the Total Eclipse.

This will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.

An engineering team from Vanderbilt University is one of 52 sites selected by NASA to launch a high-altitude weather balloon. The balloon will be equipped with cameras and radio equipment to live stream the eclipse from the edge of space.

An interesting tool developed by UC Berkeley and Google allows you to find the exact time of the eclipse for your area. A graphic will show you exactly where the sun will be at one time and the exact time for the total eclipse.

Robertson County will have the longest peak times.

White House will see darkness for two minutes and 39 seconds.

In Mt. Juliet, it will be two minutes and 25 seconds long.

In Clarksville, it will be two minutes and 18 seconds.

Here in Nashville, it's estimated to last 1 minute and 57 seconds.

The whole event will end around 2:50 p.m.

You will need special glasses to safely experience the eclipse.

Click here to see when the solar eclipse will be happening in your part of town.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.