Nashville getting ready for total solar eclipse

While tens of thousands wait for the Fourth of July fireworks, millions around the world are waiting for Mother Nature's grand finale.
On Aug. 21, just before noon, the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking its light for up to two minutes and 42 seconds.
Nashville is in the direct path, and universities and schools near and far have planned special events and lots of parties.
Nashville's Harpeth Hall School, which hosts the Center for STEM Education for Girls, is calling their eclipse party "Total Eclipse of the Hall." At Ensworth School, their party is called the Total Eclipse.
This will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.
An engineering team from Vanderbilt University is one of 52 sites selected by NASA to launch a high-altitude weather balloon. The balloon will be equipped with cameras and radio equipment to live stream the eclipse from the edge of space.
An interesting tool developed by UC Berkeley and Google allows you to find the exact time of the eclipse for your area. A graphic will show you exactly where the sun will be at one time and the exact time for the total eclipse.
Robertson County will have the longest peak times.
White House will see darkness for two minutes and 39 seconds.
In Mt. Juliet, it will be two minutes and 25 seconds long.
In Clarksville, it will be two minutes and 18 seconds.
Here in Nashville, it's estimated to last 1 minute and 57 seconds.
The whole event will end around 2:50 p.m.
You will need special glasses to safely experience the eclipse.
Click here to see when the solar eclipse will be happening in your part of town.
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Police are investigating a shooting on Church Street near downtown Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on Church Street near downtown Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
On Aug. 21, just before noon, the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking its light for up to two minutes and 42 seconds.More >>
On Aug. 21, just before noon, the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking its light for up to two minutes and 42 seconds.More >>
The robbery happened at the location on Pleasant Grove Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Police are working to release a description of the suspect.More >>
The robbery happened at the location on Pleasant Grove Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Police are working to release a description of the suspect.More >>
If you are one of the expected 150,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.More >>
If you are one of the expected 150,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.More >>
An investigation is underway after a teen showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
An investigation is underway after a teen showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A Clarksville man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his vehicle.More >>
A Clarksville man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his vehicle.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.More >>
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.More >>
A Tennessee man faces federal drug charges in the overdose death of a 21-year-old man.More >>
A Tennessee man faces federal drug charges in the overdose death of a 21-year-old man.More >>
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >>
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >>
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >>
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >>
After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.More >>
After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
Multiple puppies were intentionally thrown out of a moving vehicle Monday morning, and passersby stopped to move them from the middle of the road so they wouldn't get run over.More >>
Multiple puppies were intentionally thrown out of a moving vehicle Monday morning, and passersby stopped to move them from the middle of the road so they wouldn't get run over.More >>
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >>
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >>
|A naked man wielding a stolen pesticide sprayer is captured on video slapping a Houston police officer before being subdued with a Taser.
|A naked man wielding a stolen pesticide sprayer is captured on video slapping a Houston police officer before being subdued with a Taser.
A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.More >>
A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >>
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.More >>
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.More >>