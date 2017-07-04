Police investigating armed robbery at GameStop in Mt. Juliet - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating armed robbery at GameStop in Mt. Juliet

The robbery happened late Monday night on Pleasant Grove Road. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD) The robbery happened late Monday night on Pleasant Grove Road. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Mt. Juliet police are investigating an armed robbery at a GameStop.

The robbery happened at the location on Pleasant Grove Road just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Police are working to release a description of the suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery.

