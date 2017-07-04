Police investigating armed robbery at GameStop in Mt. Juliet

The robbery happened late Monday night on Pleasant Grove Road. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)

Mt. Juliet police are investigating an armed robbery at a GameStop.

The robbery happened at the location on Pleasant Grove Road just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Police are working to release a description of the suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

An armed robbery just occurred at @GameStop, located at 300 Pleasant Grove Rd. No one was injured during the incident. pic.twitter.com/GCLeaP1fAM — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.