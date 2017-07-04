4 suspects wanted in drug-related shooting at ATM near downtown Nashville

The shooting happened in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Church Street. (WSMV)

Drug money appears to be the motive behind a shooting near downtown Nashville on Tuesday morning.

The suspects and the victim were at a home together in north Nashville before they drove to a Bank of America ATM on the 1600 block of Church Street around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects brought the victim there to get money he owed for drugs. The victim reportedly tried walking away because he didn't have the money, which is when one of the suspects shot him.

The victim was shot with a handgun in the arm. Another bullet grazed his neck. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passerby who was at a nearby business saw what happened and called police.

Metro police have blocked off the area around the ATM with crime scene tape.

All four suspects are still on the run. They are believed to be in multiple cars, including a maroon Ford Fusion.

One of the suspects is described as a black male who is 5'7" with a thin build, gray hair and a beard.

