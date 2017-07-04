Man accused of driving drunk with 4-year-old in car - WSMV Channel 4

Man accused of driving drunk with 4-year-old in car

Jonathan Matthews (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Jonathan Matthews (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
Patricia Matthews (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Patricia Matthews (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Clarksville man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his vehicle.

Police say 34-year-old Jonathan Matthews was driving a truck pulling a pontoon boat in the area of Cumberland Drive and Liberty Park on Sunday night.

An officer started following the vehicle and reportedly saw the truck go off the right shoulder of the road.

The officer pulled Matthews over and found a 4-year-old inside the truck.

Police said Matthews and his passenger, 26-year-old Patricia Matthews, were both intoxicated.

Both are charged with child abuse and neglect.

The child was not hurt in the incident.

