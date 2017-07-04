Tennessee man faces federal charges in fentanyl overdose - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee man faces federal charges in fentanyl overdose

Posted: Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man faces federal drug charges in the overdose death of a 21-year-old man.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says a grand jury has returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Cortez Armstrong with distributing drugs, including heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

The indictment says Armstrong sold fentanyl to a man identified as Z.R. in October. His body was found by law enforcement officers in Memphis. He died of a fentanyl overdose.

Online court records do not show if Armstrong has a lawyer or if he has been arrested.

Distribution of fentanyl resulting in death is punishable by no less than 20 years in prison, upon conviction.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Lawrence J. Laurenzi said "the Mid-South lost far too many lives to drug overdoses" last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.