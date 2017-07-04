Tennessee man faces federal charges in fentanyl overdose

An investigation is underway after a teen showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A Clarksville man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his vehicle.
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.
A Tennessee man faces federal drug charges in the overdose death of a 21-year-old man.
A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.
If you are one of the expected 250,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.
The revival of a beer to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Knoxville World's Fair was only meant to be on the market for six months. But heavy demand has brewers considering making it a permanent offering.
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.
