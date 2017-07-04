Teen injured in drive-by shooting in north Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Teen injured in drive-by shooting in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An investigation is underway after a teen showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 13-year-old told police he was walking home along Richmond Hill Drive when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting.

His parents drove him to Skyline Medical Center. He has since been taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

There is no word on any possible suspects.

