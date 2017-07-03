Nashville's fireworks show promises a big finale

Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.

Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible during Fourth of July events in Middle Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible during Fourth of July events in Middle Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.

Some 250,000 are expected to attend this year's Fourth of July event in downtown Nashville. (WSMV file photo)

If you are one of the expected 250,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.

Let Freedom Sing! is one of the country's largest fireworks shows. It takes a lot of planning and work to put on a world class fireworks show.

It's 27 minutes of oohs and ahhs, and it all comes together with a big finale.

Landsen Hill, the president of Pyro Shows, is the man who puts it all together. While you enjoy the fireworks exploding hundreds of feet in the air, Hill and a staff of 14 employees are making it all happen, and it all takes place in the parking lot of Nissan Stadium overlooking the Cumberland River. The first thing you notice is a row of flatbed trucks.

"There are 14 of these flatbeds, all loaded with fireworks. We have an ‘A’ show and a ‘B’ show along with a ‘C’ show. There are three men in the firing bunker that are firing all of the same fuse at the same time, and you’re getting three show at once," Hill said.

Then there's the music. As the Nashville Symphony plays the patriotic music, the fireworks’ explosions all have to be timed down to the second so they explode on cue.

"Some of our fireworks have a zero delay, others need six seconds to reach its altitude,” Hill said. “So if we want you to see the firework at the end of a song, we have to shoot it six seconds early.”

All of the fireworks are released from a so-called bunker about 300 yards away. The bunker is connected to miles of wire to set off the fireworks. Ironically, the employees in the bunker don't get to see any of the pyrotechnics.

It's the final few minutes of the show that will really grab your attention.

"After the symphony quits playing, that's when we are going to turn them loose. The gold finale first and then a thunderous noisy Armageddon finale after that. I promise it will be the biggest, most powerful finale that we have ever shot in Nashville," Hill said.

The show is scheduled to get underway along Lower Broadway about 45 minutes after sunset.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.