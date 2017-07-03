2 teens charged in armed robbery of pawn shop

Police said the suspects told the clerk to load a backpack with guns. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., police said Daylan White and Lacories Howse entered the business. White was armed with a loaded 9mm pistol.

Howse told everyone inside to get on the ground before telling a clerk to open a cash drawer. He also told the clerk to take eight pistols from the store’s inventory and put them in a backpack.

The teens then ran away on foot.

Canine Officer Jaime Scruggs and his partner Turbo then began tracking the teens. Around 11 a.m., Turbo apprehended Howse, who police said was carrying the backpack of guns and cash.

Officers then located White in a drainage tunnel. He surrendered without incident just after 11:15 a.m.

Police said Turbo found the loaded pistol allegedly used in the robbery inside the tunnel.

White and Howse have been booked into juvenile detention and charged with aggravated robbery. They are still in custody after a detention hearing on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.