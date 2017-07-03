Police search for man accused of stealing package from porch

Police say a woman was also in the front seat of the suspect's truck. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for a man and his female accomplice accused of stealing a package from a home in the 1000 block of Draughon Avenue on Friday.

Police said surveillance video shows the man getting out of a white Ford pickup truck around 4:30 p.m. He approached the door carrying a clipboard and rang the doorbell.

When no one answered, police said the man took the package from the porch. He then returned to the truck and handed it to a woman sitting in the front seat.

Police said the male suspect appears to be in his 40s. He is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has partially shaved gray hair and a closely shaved beard and mustache.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

