Officials want speed limit lowered on stretch of I-65

After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.

Millersville Fire Chief Thomas King said the guardrails were installed to prevent head-on collisions.

“The guardrails do a great job, but they are limited when you’ve got an 80,000-pound truck coming off the hill,” King said. “We’ve got issues that can be solved. They’re working with the guardrail, now would be a great time to start working with the speed limit.”

There were 440 crashes along the roughly five-mile stretch of I-65 between 2011 and 2016. Chief King said most of them were caused by drivers speeding down the hill.

“There is a 60 mph suggested speed on it, but it’s 70 mph,” he added. “Most people are going to be running about 80.”

After four people were killed in two separate crashes in 2016, King said the speed limit was lowered to 60 temporarily while the guardrails were installed.

“It makes a huge difference to us when it’s at 60,” King said. “You could tell a difference on the interstate. We didn’t go out there nearly as much when it was at 60 versus when it hits back up at 70.”

Chief King and Millersville City Manager Caryn Miller told Channel 4 they think permanently lowering the speed limit to 60 mph would save lives.

A spokesperson for TDOT’s community relations division did not respond to calls or emails before this story was published.

