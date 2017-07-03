Residents fear potential demolition of water tower at Factory at Franklin

An icon in a city near Nashville could be at risk of demolition.

If you've driven past Franklin's long white fences and pastures, you've seen it. It's been there close to 90 years, and it's even on the National Register of Historic Places. Some are ready to fight to keep it from going away.

"When you come down Franklin Road, that's one of the first things you see," said Kathy Anderson of Franklin. "It's been around forever."

Over her years in Franklin, Anderson's watched neighborhoods emerge and more and more traffic drive past her city's white fences. She knows change is inevitable, but some things are a connection to her childhood that she doesn't want to lose.

"I'm 58, and it's been there longer than I have," she said. "Oh, please don't let it go. If it's not there, what are you going to do? You don't look for it anymore."

What could be at risk is something next to her home, the water tower at the Factory at Franklin.

"To me, it's historic," she said. "That's going to be losing part of Franklin."

Reps for the Factory at Franklin and their attorney did not return calls by news time Monday for answers to why an application for demolition has been submitted.

"The water tower is an absolute landmark in the city of Franklin and so many people photograph it," said Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County. "We feel it's incredibly important this structure is saved and not demolished."

Beasley said the Factory at Franklin has not yet approached the Design Review Committee, and she's hoping she can get a meeting with the Factory reps.

"We want to learn their concerns and learn why this even came about and what we could do to work with them to make sure the structure is preserved," she said.

Another rep for the Heritage Foundation told Channel 4 the water tower has been here since 1929. Anderson said that history should be enough to keep it right there.

"There's things you know are always going to be there," she said. "We've lost a lot with the growth, but something like that? Let them keep it. What's it hurting? Put a couple dollars in it. Put a fresh coat of paint on there. Whatever. Let it stay."

