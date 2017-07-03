Residents fear potential demolition of water tower at Factory at Franklin

The revival of a beer to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Knoxville World's Fair was only meant to be on the market for six months. But heavy demand has brewers considering making it a permanent offering.More >>
The revival of a beer to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Knoxville World's Fair was only meant to be on the market for six months. But heavy demand has brewers considering making it a permanent offering.More >>
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.More >>
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.More >>
Metro police are searching for a man and his female accomplice accused of stealing a package from a home in the 1000 block of Draughon Avenue on Friday.More >>
Metro police are searching for a man and his female accomplice accused of stealing a package from a home in the 1000 block of Draughon Avenue on Friday.More >>
After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.More >>
After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.More >>
Rain and thunderstorms are possible during Fourth of July events in Middle Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.More >>
Rain and thunderstorms are possible during Fourth of July events in Middle Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.More >>
Manuel Delgado makes guitars because his father did, and his father made guitars because his father did.More >>
Manuel Delgado makes guitars because his father did, and his father made guitars because his father did.More >>
If you've driven past Franklin's long white fences and pastures, you've seen it. It's been there close to 90 years, and it's even on the National Register of Historic Places. Some are ready to fight to keep it from going away.More >>
If you've driven past Franklin's long white fences and pastures, you've seen it. It's been there close to 90 years, and it's even on the National Register of Historic Places. Some are ready to fight to keep it from going away.More >>
A man who has been the subject of several Channel 4 I-Team investigations is once again behind bars, charged with felony theft by deception for pretending to be an attorney and taking his victims’ money.More >>
A man who has been the subject of several Channel 4 I-Team investigations is once again behind bars, charged with felony theft by deception for pretending to be an attorney and taking his victims’ money.More >>
Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.More >>
Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.More >>
An attorney with a troubled history has now had his law license taken away. The Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility has disbarred Thomas H. McKinnie Jr.More >>
An attorney with a troubled history has now had his law license taken away. The Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility has disbarred Thomas H. McKinnie Jr.More >>
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >>
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >>
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >>
A heartwarming photo of a woman showing a gorilla at the Louisville Zoo videos of baby gorillas is going viral.More >>
A heartwarming photo of a woman showing a gorilla at the Louisville Zoo videos of baby gorillas is going viral.More >>
A Colorado man who mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.More >>
A Colorado man who mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.More >>
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >>
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >>
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >>
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >>
A truck has crashed into a Krystal fast-food restaurant in Donelson. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A truck has crashed into a Krystal fast-food restaurant in Donelson. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
As many in the United States celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, some minorities have mixed feelings about the revelry of fireworks and parades in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >>
As many in the United States celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, some minorities have mixed feelings about the revelry of fireworks and parades in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >>