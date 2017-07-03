Grocers want wine sales seven days a week

It has been just over a year since wine went on sale at Tennessee grocery stores. (WSMV file photo)

Tennessee law prevents wine sales on Sundays and holidays. One group is now hoping to change that.

"I found this when we were vacationing in North Carolina," said Lisa Kelly as she placed a bottle of Pinot Noir in her grocery cart.

Kelly knew she needed to buy her wine Monday, because she wouldn’t be able to Tuesday because of the Fourth of July holiday.

"What we will invariably see on days like this is customers pulling wine off of shelves and putting it on the scanners only to be told that they have to put it back because the law prohibits selling wine on July 4," said Rob Ikard, president of the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Stores Association.

Ikard now supports a bill that would allow seven day wine sales. If it passes, grocery and liquor stores would be allowed to sell wine every day of the week, even holidays.

"Anybody you ask will say, you should be able to buy wine on Sundays and on holidays because we’re shopping on those days as well,'" Ikard said.

"I think they're just operating in their own self-interest. They're just wanting to make more money," said Eric Nichols, general manager of Red Wine and Spirits.

Nichols said seven day sales won’t cost grocery stores a penny, but it will cost liquor stores.

"It would add overhead to our bottom line," Nichols said.

Not to mention, Nichols likes having holidays off.

"Personally, I don't think there's anything wrong with having a little honor for some of the nation’s important holidays and giving the employees and everyone else a day off," Nichols said.

If the bill passes, liquor stores would also be allowed to sell liquor on Sundays.

The bill was introduced last session but didn't make it out of committee.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.