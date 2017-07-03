2 charged in Montgomery County drug bust

Two suspects have been charged in a major drug bust in Montgomery County on Monday morning.

Investigators said it began when a deputy attempted to pull over a car.

The driver, 46-year-old Mario Andretti Reed, initially stopped but then quickly drove off.

Another deputy later spotted Reed and pulled him over on Elk Drive.

Deputies and a police K-9 searched the vehicle and allegedly found nearly $50,000 worth of drugs, cash, guns and cell phones.

Reed and a female passenger, 23-year-old Andria Dunn, were arrested and booked into jail. They both face multiple drug-related charges.

A 1-year-old child was also in the car and has been placed in protective custody.

