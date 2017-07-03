2 charged in Montgomery County drug bust - WSMV Channel 4

2 charged in Montgomery County drug bust

Posted: Updated:
Mario Andretti Reed (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Mario Andretti Reed (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
Andria Dunn (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Andria Dunn (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two suspects have been charged in a major drug bust in Montgomery County on Monday morning.

Investigators said it began when a deputy attempted to pull over a car.

The driver, 46-year-old Mario Andretti Reed, initially stopped but then quickly drove off.

Another deputy later spotted Reed and pulled him over on Elk Drive.

Deputies and a police K-9 searched the vehicle and allegedly found nearly $50,000 worth of drugs, cash, guns and cell phones.

Reed and a female passenger, 23-year-old Andria Dunn, were arrested and booked into jail. They both face multiple drug-related charges.

A 1-year-old child was also in the car and has been placed in protective custody.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.