Rain could impact 4th of July events

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Rain and thunderstorms are possible during Fourth of July events in Middle Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast remains unsettled for the next seven days, as a series of disturbances will spark more showers and thunderstorms across the Midstate, with hot and muggy conditions in between the storms.

Another good chance of rain will move in Monday evening. The rain will linger into early Tuesday, but at this point it looks like we should be mostly dry in time for Fourth of July fireworks displays.

The high Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Later this week, the best chances of rain will arrive on Thursday and again on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

