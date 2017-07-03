Doctors, police warn about the dangers of fireworks, celebratory gunfire

Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.

Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.

What starts out as a fun Fourth of July celebration can end up being a trip to the emergency room.

Each year, more than 15,000 people will have to go to the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries. In Middle Tennessee, that number is in the hundreds.

Most of these injuries involve burns and people losing fingers. Sparklers alone cause hundreds of injuries every year, and reach temperatures as high as 1,200 degrees.

Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui is the director of the Vanderbilt trauma unit.

“Index finger and thumb injuries are the major ones that we'll see that have the long-term effects,” he said. “The most common injury is going to be that burn that's related to sparklers, which get extremely hot, and the flash burns from the explosives up close.”

Guillamondegui recalled a particular patient who visited the trauma unit last year.

“There was a YouTube sensation where people were actually putting (fireworks) on their head. One of them backfired and ended up in the skull of a patient, (who we) luckily saved,” he said. “It was a live firework, embedded in a person's head.”

Guillamondegui said one-third of the reported fireworks-related injuries happen to those under the age of 15. Half of those injuries are to children five and under.

These injuries can also be fatal.

In 2015, 12-year-old Antonio Braden was killed in Nashville when an artillery-type firework went off into his chest.

Capt. David Corman with the Metro Nashville Police Department is quick to remind people it is illegal to set off fireworks in Davidson County. The best way to play it safe is to come see an “officially licensed” fireworks show.

“(Fireworks) are very dangerous,” Corman said. “The individuals that are hired to do our display, the (Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation) display are professionals. They are licensed by the state for the permit.”

Corman also is warning about the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

“Anything that goes up must come down,” Corman said. “We've had some cases in the past where some individuals were hit by gunfire, by unknown where, from the sky coming back down."

Last July Fourth weekend, a man was struck by a stray bullet at Broadway and 3rd Avenue.

The year before, a 9-year-old was hit by a falling bullet.

Guillamondegui said they rarely see injuries from celebratory gunfire during the Fourth of July. He offered this advice for someone who is on the losing end of a firework.

“With any hand-wound, the typical thing you want to do is wrap it, keep pressure on it, get to an emergency department as soon as possible,” he said. “It’s best to bring the appendage with you, and the chance they can possibly reattach is slim, but I wouldn't rule it out.”

Some other tips for people to remember:

Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks.

Read and follow all warnings and instructions.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Wear eye protection.

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Never throw or point fireworks at people or animals.

Only light fireworks outdoors on a smooth, flat surface away from homes, dry leaves and flammable materials.

Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Keep a bucket of water and a garden hose nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.

Sparklers are not toys and cause hundreds of injuries every year. Sparklers burn hot, can reach temperatures as high as 1,200 degrees F, and stay hot long after they’ve burned out. You wouldn’t hand a matchbook or lighter to a child to wave or play with, so don’t give a child a sparkler.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.