Man nabbed in Nashville after being accused of posing as attorney in GA

A man who has been the subject of several Channel 4 I-Team investigations is once again behind bars, charged with felony theft by deception for pretending to be an attorney and taking his victims’ money.

The I-Team began investigating Zach Jones since 2013, when he was accused of stealing jewelry from the homes he was hired to clean, and then ultimately pleaded guilty to stealing the I-Team’s hidden camera during our attempt to expose him.

In April, the I-Team exposed how women out of Georgia accused Jones of posing as an attorney and stealing their money.

Metro police confirm Jones was arrested on June 15, after being pulled over for speeding.

Jones was then arrested on a warrant out of Georgia and was extradited.

Delores Batts, one of the mothers who claims that Jones took her money when she needed an attorney to represent her son, said she is pleased to know he is in jail.

“I was so excited because I have been praying and asking God to really do it. He (Jones) should pay for what we did. Sounds like he has a problem,” Batts said.

