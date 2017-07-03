THP safety campaign underway for holiday week

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers to try to keep everyone safe on the roads during the Fourth of July holiday.

Troopers will be using data and predictive analytics to figure out which areas need to be targeted and need the most manpower.

The THP will also be conducting sobriety and seat belt checkpoints.

The safety campaign began on Friday and continues through midnight on Tuesday.

Last year, 14 people died during this 96-hour window of time. Officials say three of those deaths were alcohol-related.

In 2016, troopers arrested 166 drivers statewide for impaired driving. Over 1,800 people were cited for not wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.