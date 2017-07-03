Events planned across Middle TN for Fourth of July - WSMV Channel 4

Events planned across Middle TN for Fourth of July

Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.

MONDAY, JULY 3

  • Clarksville: 10th annual Independence Day celebration at Liberty Park. The event is free and open to the public. The park opens at 5 p.m. Activities and music begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is available throughout the park. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
  • Fairview: Free fireworks at City Hall. Live music and food will be included. Gates open at 4 p.m. Live music starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. Blankets and chairs are welcome, but officials say coolers and pets are not.
  • Nashville: Fireworks at Tailgate Brewery on Charlotte Pike. Event is free and family-friendly. Guests can bring blankets and chairs to watch the show. Event opens at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark.
  • Tullahoma: Independence Day celebration at Grider Stadium includes fireworks, games, food trucks and live music. The music begins at 7 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

  • Brentwood: Independence Day celebration at Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. Admission is free. Music begins at 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to park at the Brentwood Library or River Park. Cars will not be allowed into the park after 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
  • Franklin: Live music, arts and crafts, food, kids zone and parade on the square in downtown Franklin. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Kids parade begins at 5 p.m. Fireworks display will begin at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm at 9 p.m.
  • La Vergne: Independence Day at Veterans Memorial Park with music, food and fireworks. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed at the park.
  • Murfreesboro: Celebration Under the Stars at McKnight Park. The day's activities include a pool party, games and prizes until 4:30 p.m. A live band will play at 3:30 p.m. The fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.
  • Nashville: Let Freedom Sing! celebration at 5th & Broadway and Ascend Amphitheater. Will include free concerts and a performance from the Nashville Symphony during the fireworks show. The music starts at 4 p.m. Chris Young will be the headliner on Broadway.  Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
  • Nashville: 11th annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival at East Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free festival includes a parade, hot chicken samples and a cooking contest.
  • Nashville: Striders Firecracker 5000 race at the Opry Mills Mall. The race begins at 7 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Achilles International Nashville Chapter and the Nashville Striders Youth Fund.
  • Spring Hill: Independence Day bicycle parade begins at 9 a.m. Children can decorate their bikes, scooters and wagons in patriotic colors to walk or ride in the parade. Participants have to line up at the post office at 8:30 a.m.

