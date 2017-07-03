Fire department selling fireworks to benefit community, raise funds

One local fire department wants to make sure they are not called to your house to put out a fire because of fireworks.

For the past eight years, the Unionville Fire Department has sold fireworks out of their firehouse.

It's a program they say is a win for the community all around.

"We've been doing this for approximately eight years now, and as far as we know, we haven't had any firework safety-related injuries, or such as that, that has been reported to us. That's why I feel like with us doing this we can really push home the safety aspect," said Jason Barber, assistant chief with the Unionville Fire Department.

In addition to the safety lesson, anyone who buys fireworks from the department is really paying for their own protection.

All the funds from the sales go directly back into the community.

"We feel like we're here for much more than the emergency service capacity. We use this a public service -- not only just for the fireworks sale, but we do numerous other things, such as barbecue suppers, family portrait fundraisers, and things like that -- so we're constantly doing a lot of community outreach," Barber said.

The fire department collects about $12,000 in fireworks sales, which is enough to fully equip six volunteer firefighters with up-to-date gear every year.

"They're going to buy fireworks somewhere, so they might as well buy it from us because this money doesn't go to any one company, it goes directly back into the community to help make the community better," Barber said.

