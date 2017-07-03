Truck crashes into Krystal restaurant in Donelson

Police say the driver was not injured in the crash. (WSMV)

A pickup truck crashed into a Krystal restaurant on Monday morning. (WSMV)

A pickup truck crashed into a Krystal fast-food restaurant in Donelson on Monday morning.

Police are working to figure out what caused the driver to lose control and smash through the side of the building on Lebanon Pike.

The truck then reportedly reversed and slammed into a wooden fence.

According to police, the driver was not injured in the crash.

At last check, employees were still able to keep the drive-thru open.

