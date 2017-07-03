Authorities in East Tennessee searching for escaped inmate

Charles Lawson escaped from a work crew in Greeneville, TN. (WSMV)

Authorities in East Tennessee are searching for an escaped inmate.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Charles Lawson stole a vehicle from Greeneville Parks & Recreation and escaped from a work crew on Sunday.

The vehicle is a 2007 white Ford F-350 that has the words "Town of Greeneville" printed on the doors. Its tag number is GY0397.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or Lawson is asked to call 911.

