Ketron to run for mayor of Tennessee's 5th-largest county

A Metro police officer was injured in a crash in Madison early Monday morning. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A Metro police officer was injured in a crash in Madison early Monday morning. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Authorities in East Tennessee are searching for an escaped inmate. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Charles Lawson stole a vehicle from Greeneville Parks & Recreation and escaped from a work crew on Sunday.More >>
Authorities in East Tennessee are searching for an escaped inmate. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says Charles Lawson stole a vehicle from Greeneville Parks & Recreation and escaped from a work crew on Sunday.More >>
Republican state Sen. Bill Ketron is giving up his seat in the Tennessee General Assembly to run for mayor of the state's fifth-most populous county.More >>
Republican state Sen. Bill Ketron is giving up his seat in the Tennessee General Assembly to run for mayor of the state's fifth-most populous county.More >>
Police responded to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North when an officer in the area heard the gunshots around 7 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Police responded to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North when an officer in the area heard the gunshots around 7 p.m. Sunday.More >>
An injury crash involving a tanker truck hauling gasoline on I-65 North in the Springfield and White House area occurred at mile marker 108.More >>
An injury crash involving a tanker truck hauling gasoline on I-65 North in the Springfield and White House area occurred at mile marker 108.More >>
A fatal accident occurred on I-40 West at mile marker 210.More >>
A fatal accident occurred on I-40 West at mile marker 210.More >>
Already this year, three people have died while kayaking on middle Tennessee's waterways. Water rescue teams are seeing an increase in calls, and are having to respond to inexperienced kayakers who find themselves in trouble. If you combine inexperienced kayakers, with people boating under the influence, we have the recipe for a dangerous weekend out on the water.More >>
Already this year, three people have died while kayaking on middle Tennessee's waterways. Water rescue teams are seeing an increase in calls, and are having to respond to inexperienced kayakers who find themselves in trouble. If you combine inexperienced kayakers, with people boating under the influence, we have the recipe for a dangerous weekend out on the water.More >>
Police responded to a report of a robbery at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on July 1.More >>
Police responded to a report of a robbery at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on July 1.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-24 West at mile marker 26.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-24 West in Robertson County at mile marker 26.More >>
Officers were called to a domestic related situation at an apartment on Union Hall Road just after 4:30 a.m. on July 1.More >>
Officers were called to a domestic related situation at an apartment on Union Hall Road just after 4:30 a.m. on July 1.More >>