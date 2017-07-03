Metro officer injured after crashing patrol car in Madison

The officer crashed her patrol car into a tree in Madison. (WSMV)

A Metro police officer was injured in a crash in Madison early Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Neelys Bend and Larkin Springs roads.

The officer was responding to a call when she reportedly lost control of the patrol car, went down a driveway and hit a tree.

The officer is said to have minor injuries.

