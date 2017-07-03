One dead, two injured in triple shooting

One person was killed and 2 others were injured in a shootout in North Nashville Sunday night.More >>
An injury crash involving a tanker truck hauling gasoline on I-65 North in the Springfield and White House area occurred at mile marker 108.More >>
Already this year, three people have died while kayaking on middle Tennessee's waterways. Water rescue teams are seeing an increase in calls, and are having to respond to inexperienced kayakers who find themselves in trouble. If you combine inexperienced kayakers, with people boating under the influence, we have the recipe for a dangerous weekend out on the water.More >>
Police responded to a report of a robbery at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on July 1.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-24 West at mile marker 26.More >>
Officers were called to a domestic related situation at an apartment on Union Hall Road just after 4:30 a.m. on July 1.More >>
Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.More >>
More than 130 new laws in Tennessee will go into effect on July 1.More >>
Congressman Marsha Blackburn, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump through many controversies, responded to his recent tweets.More >>
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >>
A U.S. Navy destroyer in the South China Sea sailed near a tiny island disputed by three Asian governments as part of an operation affirming the right to passage, a U.S. defense official said Sunday.More >>
One person was killed and 2 others were injured in a shootout in North Nashville Sunday night.More >>
It's two points higher than German-born theoretical physicist Einstein and well-known cosmologist Hawking.More >>
The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.More >>
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >>
Officials at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge near Lubbock, Texas announced that plague has been confirmed on the Refuge and is currently confined to two populations of prairie dogs.More >>
Here’s one for the record books.More >>
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >>
