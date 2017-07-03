One dead, two injured in triple shooting - WSMV Channel 4

One dead, two injured in triple shooting

Posted:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed and 2 others were injured in a shootout in North Nashville Sunday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue N. around 7 P.M when officer in the area heard the shots.

The victims, 2 male and one female, were treated and sent to the hospital.

One of the males passed away, the other suffered life-threatening injuries. The female was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles were left at the scene. Police are trying to determine who was in each vehicle.

Detectives were going door to door looking for information.

