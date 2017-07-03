1 killed, 2 injured in north Nashville shootout

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Troopers will be using data and predictive analytics to figure out which areas need to be targeted and need the most manpower.More >>
Metro police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-40 West near downtown Nashville on Sunday.More >>
Police responded to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North when an officer in the area heard the gunshots around 7 p.m. Sunday.More >>
For the past eight years, the Unionville Fire Department has sold fireworks out of their firehouse. It's a program they say is a win for the community all around.More >>
Republican state Sen. Bill Ketron is giving up his seat in the Tennessee General Assembly to run for mayor of the state's fifth-most populous county.More >>
A truck has crashed into a Krystal fast-food restaurant in Donelson. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A Metro police officer was injured in a crash in Madison early Monday morning. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
An injury crash involving a tanker truck hauling gasoline on I-65 North in the Springfield and White House area occurred at mile marker 108.More >>
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >>
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
A heartwarming photo of a woman showing a gorilla at the Louisville Zoo videos of baby gorillas is going viral.More >>
A Colorado man who mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.More >>
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >>
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >>
As many in the United States celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, some minorities have mixed feelings about the revelry of fireworks and parades in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >>
