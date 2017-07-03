1 killed, 2 injured in north Nashville shootout

Victoria Johnson was shot in the arm. She has non-critical injuries. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Christopher Hatcher was shot during the incident. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A man was killed and two others were injured in a shootout in north Nashville on Sunday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North when an officer in the area heard the gunshots around 7 p.m.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, detectives believe the two men were shooting at one another.

Officers found 31-year-old Charles Eugene Smith with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a Jeep Cherokee that had crashed. He was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Christopher Hatcher, 23, was found in the road and also had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said they believe he was inside a Nissan Altima when he was shot. Hatcher is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Hatcher's friend, 32-year-old Victoria Johnson, was shot in the arm but has been released from the hospital.

Police are still working to figure out what motivated the men to start shooting at each other.

