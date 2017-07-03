1 dead, 2 injured in north Nashville shooting

A man was killed and two others were injured in a shootout in north Nashville on Sunday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North when an officer in the area heard the gunshots around 7 p.m.

The victims, two men and one woman, were treated and sent to the hospital.

One of the men died, while the other remains in critical condition. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles were left at the scene. Police are trying to determine who was in each vehicle.

Detectives were going door-to-door looking for information on Sunday night.

Police are working to determine if all of the people involved were victims or if they were possibly shooting at one another.

Officials have not released the names of the people involved.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.