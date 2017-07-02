Old Hickory neighbors say drainage issues lead to flooded homes

Neighbors in Old Hickory are dealing with the aftermath of flash flooding.

The rain came down hard and heavy on Sunday, with nearly 5 inches of rain falling in just a few hours.

There are several residents who are still working to pump water out of their basements. They say this flooding happens only during heavy rainfalls and that it stems from drainage issues that Metro Water Services has not addressed.

"It's so quick. It floods so quick, in a matter of minutes," said Rena Johnson, who lives on Bryan Street. "It was maybe 10 minutes before my basement was just taking on water. My entire basement is flooded, and everything in it is floating, and my washer and dryer is probably ruined again."

Johnson and other neighbors saw their street turn into a river as heavy rains caused water to build up quickly.

Viewers submitted video and photos that show just how high the water got.

Johnson's basement flooded, and as a result, she believes Metro Water Services is responsible for the drainage problems in the neighborhood.

"We have had nothing but drainage issues," she said. "(MWS) is a big company, we pay them $100 a month. I know we're not the only ones, this should be fixed."

Pictures show the sewer drains bubbling over as water saturated the area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for "poor drainage areas" across Davidson, Sumner and Wilson counties.

Tina Harris came home after the water receded and found her basement had flooded.

"I can't go in there to get anything out. I had clothes in the washing machine that I left washing, and I can't get it out," she said. "Everything we have in here is gone."

She, too, has questions for Metro Water Services.

"They came in a couple of days ago, and the sewer started backing up. They supposedly fixed that, but we hadn't heard anything since," Harris said.

Metro Water Services was unavailable for comment on Sunday. Channel 4 received an automatic email reply saying their communications director would be out of the office until Thursday.

