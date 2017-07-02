Investigation underway into I-40 crash near downtown Nashville

Police are investigating a crash on I-40 near the Second & Fourth avenues exit. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-40 West near downtown Nashville on Sunday.

The rollover wreck happened near the exits for Second and Fourth avenues.

Police said one person was injured in the crash. Originally the wreck was reported as a fatal wreck by police.

