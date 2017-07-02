Investigation underway into fatal I-40 crash near downtown Nashville

The crash happened on I-40 West on Sunday. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating the cause behind a deadly crash on Interstate 40 West.

Authorities say one person was killed in the rollover wreck near the exits for 4th and 2nd avenues on Sunday.

Right now, there's no word if another vehicle was involved in the crash.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.