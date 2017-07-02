Fatal accident on I-40 West - WSMV Channel 4

Fatal accident on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A fatal accident occurred on I-40 West at mile marker 210.

It resulted in one fatality, the vehicle was overturned.

The accident caused traffic delays.

An investigation is underway.

