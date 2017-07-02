Police looking for driver who caused tanker truck crash on I-65

The crash happened on I-65 North in Robertson County on Sunday. (WSMV)

Authorities are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who cut off a tanker truck, causing it to overturn on Interstate 65 in Robertson County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes at mile marker 108 in the Springfield and White House area.

Police said the pickup truck driver ran away after the crash happened.

The driver of the tanker truck was taken to the hospital but was later released.

Northbound lanes were closed for hours as hazmat crews worked to clean up about 7,400 gallons of octane gas.

Part of the fuel spilled into a creek, but the White House Water District has deemed the city's water supply was not contaminated or affected.

Nearby homeowners were advised to turn off heating and air units if they smelled fumes around their homes.

