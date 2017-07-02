Crash involving tanker truck on I-65 in Robertson County - WSMV Channel 4

Crash involving tanker truck on I-65 in Robertson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An injury crash involving a tanker truck hauling gasoline on I-65 in Robertson County occurred on July 2 at mile marker 108.

A significant amount of diesel leaked out of the tanker.

The accident caused a road closure for several hours while the fuel was off loaded and so that the scene could be cleaned up.

The road is back open.

