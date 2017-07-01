Robbery on Charlotte Pike - WSMV Channel 4

Robbery on Charlotte Pike

NASHVILLE, TN

Police responded to a report of a robbery at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on July 1.

There was reportedly a K-9 apprehension.

Two suspects are in custody.

The investigation continues.

