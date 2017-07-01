Barricaded man successfully negotiated out of Clarksville apartment following domestic related situation

Officers were called to a domestic related situation at an apartment on Union Hall Road just after 4:30 a.m. on July 1.

The incident was between a male and a female. The female left the scene before officers arrived.

The male, identified as Hasaan Slaughter, 27, had two active warrants against him for domestic assault and petition to revoke. He refused to exit the residence.

Officers and a friend of Slaughter were outside of the apartment around 5:00 a.m., trying to get Slaughter to come out and speak to officers.

A shot was fired from Slaughter after police attempted to enter the apartment.

Officers then evacuated residents from surrounding apartments and called for Crisis Negotiators and the Tactical Team.

Negotiators were able to get in contact with Slaughter via phone around 5:30 a.m. He was successfully negotiated out with no injuries and taken into custody around 7:30 a.m.

A 9mm handgun was recovered from the apartment.

Slaughter was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for domestic assault, petition to revoke, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He is held on $252,500 bond.

