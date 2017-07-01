Fatal wreck on I-24 West in Robertson County - WSMV Channel 4

Fatal wreck on I-24 West in Robertson County

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-24 West in Robertson County at mile marker 26.

One person is deceased and another has been transported to an area hospital.

It is reported as a single vehicle crash.

