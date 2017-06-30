City hired private investigators to catch 7 teens accused of carjackings

Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.

Many of the crimes were committed while holding a gun in the face of innocent victims.

All of the suspects are between 14 and 18 years old.

The arrests have law enforcement scratching their heads, wondering how the adults in these suspects' lives could let this happen.

"You look at a 14-year-old, and you look at the severity of these crimes, and you think, how in the world is this happening?" said Lt. Scott Ryan with the Hendersonville Police Department. "I don't have an answer for that other than they've not been shown any accountability for their actions. They treat it like it's a game, and they're out here playing that game almost every night."

Officials held a news conference Friday evening saying they arrested the last suspect they'd been looking for in two armed carjackings in Hendersonville on June 6 and 7.

The city also dug deep into its pocket book, and came up with $40,000 to hire a private company to test DNA samples collected at the scenes of the crimes.

Normally, the city would use the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"They have cases from all over the state coming in and we needed some DNA back quickly," said Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller.

TBI Spokesman Josh Devine sent the following statement to Channel 4:

At TBI, we track turnaround times for each of the forensic disciplines in each of our labs. These serve as a ‘worst-case’ indication of how long it may take an agency to get results once submitted evidence for analysis. Currently, the turnaround time for Forensic Biology – which includes Serology/DNA analysis – is 27 weeks in our Nashville Crime Lab. The turnaround time in any forensic discipline can be impacted by a variety of factors: available staffing and instrumentation, scheduled trainings, court testimony, etc. We do, however, allow agencies to request expedited analysis in certain circumstances.

In addition to DNA testing, officers from Hendersonville, Metro Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Goodlettsville, Centerville, La Vergne, Smyrna and Murfreesboro spent 18 to 22 hour days following leads to get these suspects behind bars.

One of the suspects was picked up in Florida.

Police said the teens would use Google Earth as a road map to identify specific areas where there were lots of homes and unlocked cars, which Ryan said criminals consider a "smorgasbord" of opportunity.

"These guys were going to kill somebody at some point in time," Miller said.

Police say everyone whose vehicle was stolen has it back.

Mayor Jamie Clary said he wouldn't hesitate to approve the same resources if the city needed them again.

"We have low crime and we have good schools. We can't do anything to endanger those," Clary said.

Investigators are still working several cases.

They plan to release the names of the 18-year-olds in custody as soon as possible.

"If you come to Hendersonville to commit these types of crimes we are going to catch you, we are going to arrest you can we are going to prosecute you," Clary said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.